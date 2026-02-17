Man dragged on car bonnet in Ranchi, probe underway

Ranchi, Feb 17 (PTI) A man was allegedly dragged on the bonnet of a moving car in broad daylight here on Tuesday, a police official said.

A purported video of the over 40-second incident has also surfaced on social media.

The incident occurred near Rajendra Chowk within Doranda police station limits, the official said.

PTI, however, could not independently verify the authenticity of the video.

Doranda police station in-charge Deepika Prasad said, "The incident has happened and police have taken cognisance. It is being investigated." In the viral video, the victim, wearing a helmet, can be seen pleading with the driver of the Mercedes: "What will happen if I fall? Hey, I'll die, man! Stop the car, stop it! I'll sue this guy."