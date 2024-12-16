Man dragged on car's bonnet, injured in Thane housing society; one booked

Thane, Dec 16 (PTI) The chairman of a housing society was allegedly dragged on the bonnet of a car after a dispute and sustained injuries in Maharashtra's Thane district, police said on Monday.

The incident occurred in Padle village in the Shilphata area, an official said.

Based on a complaint, the police on Saturday registered an FIR under the provisions of sections 281 (rash driving or riding on a public way) and 125(a)(3) (act endangering life or personal safety of others.) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and Motor Vehicle Act, he said.

The official said the complainant alleged that a meeting was in progress in the society between the alleged accused, a lift contractor, and the victim over a malfunctioning lift.

The accused abruptly left the meeting and was proceeding in his car when the victim tried to stop him and jumped on the bonnet of the car, he said.

The victim was dragged on the bonnet for a short distance before he fell and sustained injuries, the official said, adding that no arrest has been made in the case so far. PTI COR ARU