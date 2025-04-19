Noida man arrested for dragging dog for 3 kms by car for barking

Noida: A man has been arrested for allegedly tying a dog to his car and dragging it for 3 kilometres here, police said Saturday.

According to the complaint filed by the dog's owner, Shoba Rani, the incident occurred on Wednesday in the Nai Basti area in Greater Noida. Amit's 10-year-old son had thrown a stone at her pet (german shepherd) while passing by.

The dog barked at the boy and he fell. Following this, Amit beat the 4-year-old animal with sticks, tied it to his car and dragged it for 3 kilometres, Rani alleged.

The dog was seriously injured and is in critical condition, Rani's husband told the police.

Based on the complaint, a case was registered against Amit and he was arrested on Friday. His car has also been seized, police said.

However, Amit claimed that the dog had bitten his son, police added.