Man drags police officer on car bonnet for over 70 metres in Gurugram, held

Gurugram, Oct 16 (PTI) A Special Police Officer (SPO) was dragged on the bonnet of a speeding car for over 70 metres after being struck near Subhash Chowk in Gurugram during a late-night patrol, police said on Thursday.

The SPO, along with a constable, suffered injuries and was rushed to a nearby hospital.

The police have arrested the driver, identified as Abhinav Chaudhary (34), a software engineer from Greater Noida. An FIR has been registered at the Sadar Police Station in connection with the incident.

According to the police, the incident occurred in the early hours of Thursday, around 1:00 am, when Constable Shyam and SPO Satish were on duty as part of Rider 17, a patrol unit operating under the Sadar Police Station.

The two officers were conducting vehicle checks near a CNG pump when a Verna car collided with their motorcycle near Yaduvanshi School.

Following the impact, Constable Shyam was thrown into a green belt, while SPO Satish was flung onto the car's windshield.

Despite being half-hung on the bonnet, the driver of the vehicle did not stop and sped away. The car continued for around 70 meters before halting when the accused saw the SHO's mobile van approaching, police said.

Chaudhary was arrested at the scene. He was said to be drunk at the time of the incident.

Police further revealed that Chaudhary is a habitual offender who had been involved in a similar incident in 2018 when he had hit a police barricade in the Dabua Police Station area in Faridabad.

Chaudhary was presented before a city court on Thursday and was remanded into judicial custody. His vehicle has been seized by the police for further investigation. PTI COR HIG HIG