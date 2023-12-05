Man drinks alcohol on moving car's roof in Gurugram, FIR filed

Gurugram, Dec 5 (PTI) An FIR has been registered against an unknown person after a video of a man drinking alcohol while sitting on the roof of a moving car in Gurugram surfaced on social media, police said on Tuesday.

In a short video clip, an unidentified man is seen allegedly consuming liquor on top of his car amidst the traffic on Golf Course Road, they said.

The person first came out after opening the sunroof of the moving car and then sat on the roof, police said.

A senior police officer said the car is registered in the name of Ronak Bisla with Ballabgarh authority.

Following the complaint of ASI Manoj, an FIR has been registered against an unknown person under sections 279 (rash driving), 336 (act endangering life or personal safety of others) of IPC and section 184 of Motor Vehicle Act at sector 56 police station on Tuesday, said police.

“We got this information today and an FIR has been registered. The further probe is underway,” said inspector Satish Kumar, SHO of sector 56 police station. PTI COR NB NB