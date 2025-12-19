Man driving recklessly runs over cops in Meerut, held

Meerut (UP), Dec 19 (PTI) A man allegedly ran his car over a policeman who was carrying out checks at a traffic signal in Kharkhauda town of Meerut district and later assaulted cops, officials said on Friday.

A sub-inspector and a constable were injured in the incident on Wednesday. His brother, too, allegedly assaulted cops the next day at the police station. Both brothers are under arrest, they said.

On December 17, Sub Inspector Shivam Kumar Mishra and constable Gaurav Kumar were on duty at the Kharkhauda intersection to manage the traffic and conduct vehicle checks.

Police said a young man, later identified as Shivang Tyagi, was allegedly driving his car rashly and allegedly attempted to run over constable Gaurav Kumar. The constable, however, managed to avoid being hit.

Tyagi then allegedly drove the vehicle towards Sub-Inspector Shivam Kumar Mishra, who came under the car's front tire, causing serious injuries to his arm and leg.

He proceeded to allegedly assault the police personnel, hurl abuses at them, issued death threats and tore their uniforms, police said.

Additional police force arrived and apprehended the accused, bringing him to the police station.

According to the police, at the police station, the accused's brother, Madhav, also assaulted the officers and punched Constable Gaurav Kumar in the eye, causing injury and swelling to his right eye.

Based on the constable's complaint, a case was registered at the Kharkhauda police station, and both brothers were arrested on Thursday.