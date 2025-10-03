Man drowns 4-month-old son, commits suicide in Beed district

Beed, Oct 3 (PTI) A man allegedly killed his four-month-old son and committed suicide following a domestic dispute in Maharashtra's Beed district in the early hours of Friday, police said.

The incident occurred in the Ramnagar area of Gevrai tehsil around 4 am, an official said.

Amol Hausrao Sonawane (30) allegedly drowned his son in a barrel of water before hanging himself from an iron frame in the courtyard of his house, he said.

The deceased man's wife, Payal, was asleep at the time of the incident.

Incidentally, the couple had attempted suicide by consuming a poisonous substance last week and were discharged from a local hospital on Thursday.

A probe is underway to ascertain the reason for the extreme step, they said.

The bodies of the man and the infant have been sent to the primary health centre in Talwada for post-mortem, the official said, adding that a case has been registered. PTI COR ARU