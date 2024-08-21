Man drowns, another missing after heavy rain floods rivers in Uttarakhand

Dehradun: A man died after being swept away in a swollen stream while another went missing in a separate incident in Uttarakhand on Tuesday evening as heavy rain late flooded water bodies in different parts of the state, officials said.

Manish Sati, a 29-year-old motorcyclist, was swept away in a swollen stream in Kotabagh area of Nainital district late on Tuesday evening, the State Emergency Operations Centre (SEOC) here said.

An SDRF team recovered his body after much effort, it said.

In another incident on Tuesday evening, strong currents of a river in Purukul village of Dehradun district swept away two men, police said.

While locals managed to rescue one, a search is on for the other man, they said.

Heavy overnight rain in more than half a dozen villages in the Dhuttu area of Tehri district damaged a house and led to the death of some livestock, the SEOC said.

Heavy rain lashed various parts of the state, including Dehradun which received torrential showers overnight, coupled with thunder and lightning.

Water accumulated in Dehradun at places like FRI, Kaulagarh, Hathi Barkala, Ganesh Enclave and Lakkhibagh where water was drained out with the help of Municipal Corporation and Fire Department teams.

Over the last 24 hours, 110 mm of rain was recorded in the Kaladhungi area of Nainital, 96 mm in Chorgalia, 86 mm in Haldwani, 108 mm in Karnaprayag of Chamoli, 70 mm in Gadarpur of Udham Singh Nagar district, 90 mm in Tejam of Pithoragarh.