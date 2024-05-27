Man drowns at beach in Ratnagiri, three rescued

Mumbai, May 27 (PTI) A 33-year-old man drowned, while three members of his family were rescued at a beach in Maharashtra's Ratnagiri district, police said on Monday.

The incident occurred at Aare-Ware beach on Sunday evening, an official from Jaigad police station said.

The victim, Pankaj Rama Gadekar, had entered the water for a swim with his wife and two other family members, he said.

Gadekar got pulled in while locals managed to get the others out safely, the official said.

The victim was later rushed to the nearby hospital, where he was declared dead, he said, adding that an accidental death report was registered. PTI ZA ARU