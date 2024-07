Thane, Jul 20 (PTI) A 35-year-old man drowned while swimming in a ghat in Maharashtra's Thane district on Saturday, a civic official said.

Chetan Prajapati, a resident of Chendani Koliwada, drowned at the ghat in the Kopri area around 1.15 pm, said Yasin Tadvi, the chief of the civic disaster management cell.

Local firefighters and the RDMC team were carrying out a search operation to retrieve the body, he said. PTI COR ARU