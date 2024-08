Jaipur, Aug 15 (PTI) A 20-year-old man drowned in a pond in Jaipur's Brahmapuri area on Thursday, police said.

Brahmapuri SHO Ishwar Chandra Pareek said Nahri Ka Nanka resident Shahid drowned when he had gone to bathe in the Hathni Kund pond with his friends.

Police and civil defence teams brought the body out of the water after a 30-minute operation, he said. PTI SDA SZM