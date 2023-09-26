Man drowns in Kamvari river in Thane district

Thane, Sep 26 (PTI) A 27-year-old man accidentally fell into a river and drowned in Bhiwandi town of Maharashtra's Thane district, a fire official said on Tuesday.

The incident took place in the Nadi Naka area on Monday night and the man's body was fished out this morning, said Faisal Tatli, the chief of the civic disaster management cell.

Mohammed Farooque Sayyed, a resident of Madha colony, accidentally fell into Kamvari river and drowned, he said.

A team of local firemen rushed to Nadi Naka and carried out a search for two hours. The search, however, had to be halted and it resumed around 9 am, the official said.

The local police have registered a case of accidental death, it was stated.