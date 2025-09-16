Man drowns in pond while bathing in UP's Ballia

Ballia (UP), Sep 16 (PTI) A 40-year-old man died drowned in a pond while bathing in Sonadih village of Uttar Pradesh's Ballia, police said on Tuesday.

According to the police, Vishram Kharwar drowned while bathing in a pond in the village on Monday evening. His body was found floating in the pond on Monday night.

As soon as the information about the incident was received, the police reached the spot and took the body into their custody and sent it for postmortem.

Vishram, a labourer, often used to go to the pond to take a bath, the police added. PTI COR KIS NB NB