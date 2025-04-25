Man drowns in Rapti River in UP's Siddharthnagar, two go missing: Police

Siddharthnagar (UP), Apr 25 (PTI) A man drowned and two others are missing after they went in Rapti River here on Friday, police said.

Circle Officer Bansi, Mayank Dwivedi, said the incident occurred under Udaipur Jogiya police station limits.

"We received information from Khetwar Tiwari village that Jamal, Saddam and Saheb drowned in the Rapti river," he said.

Jogiya police and divers launched a search operation and recovered Saddam's body by late evening, Dwivedi said. The body has been sent for post-mortem.

However, search for two others is still underway.

Station House Officer Anoop Kumar Mishra said an NDRF team reached the site and will continue the search for the remaining two victims on Saturday morning.