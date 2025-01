Thane, Jan 11 (PTI) A 56-year-old man drowned in the Kalu river in Thane district of Maharashtra while performing rituals, police said on Saturday.

Advertisment

Fiver persons accompanying Bhau Shelar managed to save themselves by swimming to the river bank on Thursday, an official said.

The incident occurred when a group of villagers was performing shraddh rituals in the river in Murbad.

Police have registered a case of accidental death. PTI COR NSK