Man drowns in river, nephew missing

Guna (MP), Sep 27 (PTI) A 22-year-old man on Friday drowned in a river while his nephew went missing in Guna district of Madhya Pradesh, an official said.

Arun Ahirwar (11) and Deepak Ahirwar (22) ventured into Parvati river in Bajranggarh after visiting a temple along with a few other members of the family.

They were visiting the temple to pray for the recovery of a paralysed family member, said sub-inspector Neetu Mabai of the State Disaster Emergency Response Force (SDERF).

Arun slipped in deep water and Deepak tried to rescue him but both disappeared. Deepak's body was found after hours of search, the sub-inspector said, adding that teams of police and SDERF were at the spot to search for the boy.