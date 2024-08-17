Man drowns in southeast Delhi park pond

New Delhi, Aug 16 (PTI) The body of a man in his early 20s was recovered from a pond in the Aastha Kunj Park of southeast Delhi's Amar Colony area on Friday, police said.

The man had come with two men to bathe in the pond, they said.

A police officer said the two men tried to rescue the man by jumping into the pond. Witnesses said they fled after failing to rescue the victim, an officer said.

An eyewitness informed the police and a search operation was launched. A diver later pulled out the body from the pond.

The body has been sent to the AIIMS mortuary and efforts are underway to identify the victim, the police said.

The park is managed by the Delhi Development Authority. PTI ALK SZM