Man drowns in Thane’s Upvan lake

Thane, Nov 9 (PTI) A man, believed to be around 40, drowned in the Upvan lake in Thane city on Sunday night, civic officials said.

The fire control room received a call around 9 pm about a man who had fallen into the water body, a popular evening and weekend spot, an official said.

Police and fire brigade personnel rushed to the lake and brought the man out after a search operation, he said.

The person was taken to the District Government Hospital, where doctors declared him dead.

The identity of the man is yet to be ascertained, the official said, adding that an accidental death report has been registered at the Vartak Nagar police station. PTI COR NR