Man drowns off Ganpatipule beach in Maharashtra; his 2 friends rescued

Mumbai, Nov 8 (PTI) A 26-year-old man drowned in the Arabian Sea off Ganpatipule beach in Maharashtra's Ratnagiri district, while two of his friends were rescued, police said on Saturday.

The incident took place on Friday around 5 pm, they said.

The deceased, identified as Prafulla Dinesh Trimukhe, was a resident of Govandi suburb in Mumbai, an official said.

"Trimukhe, who worked with a private company, was in Ganpatipule for a picnic with two of his friends. All three of them went to swim in the sea water. However, soon after entering the water, they started drowning. Life guards and local citizens tried to rescue them," he said.

The life guards managed to rescue two of Trimukhe's friends, but could not save him, he added.

An accidental death case was registered at the Ganpatipule police station, he said, adding that the body was handed over to the kin of the deceased after the post-mortem. PTI DC NP