Man drowns off Juhu beach in Mumbai, body washes ashore 14 hours later

Mumbai: A 20-year-old man, who was feared drowned off Juhu area in Mumbai, was found dead around 14 hours later as his body got washed ashore, officials said on Saturday.

The deceased was identified as Vighnesh Murgesh Devendram, they said.

The man had ventured into the Arabian Sea at the Silver Beach near Godrej Gate in the western suburb of Juhu around 8.30 am on Friday. He went untraceable after that and was feared drowned, a civic official said.

Officials said Devendran and another person, identified as Rajkumar Subba (22), had started drowning some 200 metres off the Juhu beach. While Subba was rescued by a lifeguard, the fire brigade carried out a search operation for Devendran, but the operation was halted at 1.45 pm due to high tide.

However, local fishermen and a team of Mumbai police found him lying motionless on the beach around 10.30 pm on Friday. From there, he was rushed to a nearby civic hospital, where doctors declared him dead, he added.

The Arabian sea remains choppy at most times during monsoon and officials routinely ask people to not venture in for swimming, fishing etc.