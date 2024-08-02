Man drowns while bathing in Saryu River in UP's Ballia

Ballia (UP), Aug 2 (PTI) A man drowned while bathing in the Saryu River here with his friends on Friday, police said.

Station House Officer (SHO) of Sikandarpur police station Dinesh Pathak said, "Nitish (18), along with two of his friends, had gone to bathe in the Saryu river. The trio were swept away in the strong current of the river." Some locals rescued Nitish and his friends from the river and rushed them to hospital.

"Doctors at the hospital declared Nitish dead. His two friends are out of danger," said the SHO.

Police have sent the body for a postmortem examination. The incident is being investigated. PTI COR CDN CDN HIG HIG