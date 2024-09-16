Man drowns while fishing in southwest Delhi

New Delhi, Sep 16 (PTI) A 32-year-old man drowned when he went fishing with his acquaintances in a wetland in southwest Delhi, police said on Monday.

Mukesh Ram's body was found floating in the Najafgarh area's wetland, they said.

The incident occurred on September 12, when Mukesh slipped and fell into deep waters while he went fishing with Tusleshwar, Monu and a child, police said.

The trio accompanying him ran away out of fear and failed to inform anyone about the incident, a senior police officer said.

According to the officer, Mukesh's brother, Dinesh Ram, lodged a missing complaint on September 14 stating that his brother had gone fishing two days back.

Later, the victim's body was recovered from the wetland, the officer said, adding that further investigation is underway. PTI BM BM OZ OZ