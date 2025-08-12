Man drowns while swimming in Thane lake

Thane, Aug 12 (PTI) A 21-year-old man drowned after venturing for a swim in a lake in Maharashtra's Thane city, officials said on Tuesday.

The incident took place on Monday evening at the Pakhanda lake in Ovala area, Thane Municipal Corporation's disaster management cell chief Yasin Tadvi said.

The victim, Tejas Dudhavade, hailing from Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, had come to visit a person in Ovala area.

He went for a swim in the lake and drowned, the official said.

The police rushed to the spot after being alerted.

The man was pulled out of the water with the help of locals and rushed to a hospital where he was declared dead, the official said.

The Kasarwadavali police registered a case of accidental death and were conducting a probe into it. PTI COR GK