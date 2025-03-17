Man dumps farm produce in front of govt office to protest Centre's agriculture policies

Wardha, Mar 17 (PTI) A man dumped his tur, soybean and cotton produce in front of a government office in Wardha on Monday to protest against the "anti-farmer" policies of the Union government.

Bala Jagtap, who hails from Arvi village and is founder of an outfit called Prahaar Social Forum, threw the crops in front of the sub-divisional office.

"I want to raise the plight of farmers with Prime Minister Narendra Modi. BJP MPs and MLAs from Maharashtra should put pressure to ensure farmers get proper MSP for their produce," Jagtap told reporters. PTI COR CLS BNM