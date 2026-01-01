Man duped by fake New Year dancing partner service, phone and cash snatched in Gurugram

Gurugram, Jan 1 (PTI) A man was allegedly robbed of his phone and some money after falling for a scam that promised to provide him a dancing partner for a New Year's party in Gurugram, police said on Thursday.

Three men, all from Rajasthan, who are suspected of being behind the fraud allegedly forced the victim into their car, thrashed him and looted him. Two of them have been arrested, while a third suspect is absconding, they said.

The 26-year-old victim allegedly found the contact details of the fraud service on Just Dial, a tech platform that provides search options for local services.

According to police, he contacted the number listed on the platform promising to provide "girls" to people looking for dancing partners for New Year parties.

He was told that the "girl" would be available on December 31 but he was asked to meet her two days before that at a location in Sushant Lok area in Gurugram.

When he arrived at the location, he found a car parked with three young men -- Karan, Bhavishya, and Vishal -- sitting inside it.

"Karan told me that the girl was about to arrive, so get in the car. I fell for their trick and got in the car. Vishal started the car shortly after, as Karan and Vishal beat me up and took my purse and mobile phone," the victim said in his complaint.

"They online transferred Rs 7,000 from my bank account using my phone. They also snatched Rs 1,500 from my purse and then fled after abandoning me in a deserted area," he said.

Following the complaint, an FIR was registered at Sector 29 police station. Vishal (21) and Bhavishya (20) have been arrested, while Karan is still at large. Bhavishya is an MBA student of LIET college, Alwar, police said.