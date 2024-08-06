Man duped of Rs 31 lakh by cyber crooks

New Delhi, Aug 6 (PTI) A 60-year-old man was allegedly duped by cyber criminals of Rs 31.56 lakh which he was saving for his daughter's marriage, police on Tuesday said.

The victim from the Preet Vihar area of east Delhi was lured with the promise of good returns on investment in the share market, they said.

"In the month of January, I was checking and scrolling down my social media account and I came across a very lucrative advertisement," the complainant who works for a private company told police.

According to the FIR, handsome profits were being claimed by its operator through investment in shares. "The operator used names of some known companies," read the FIR.

"Unfortunately, I fell prey to their bait as I wanted to improve my funds, which I had actually saved for the marriage of my younger daughter," the complainant said.

He told the police that first he invested Rs 1 lakh and got a refund when he asked for it.

"The refund earned a lot of trust in my mind and in the next 20 to 25 days, I invested Rs 31.56 lakh through this mobile application and ended up losing my entire funds. This time, after making such a huge investment, when I requested them to make payouts, they didn't respond and went silent," read the FIR.

The police said that an FIR was registered after the complaint was received at cyber police station east district.

"We have launched an investigation into the matter," a senior police officer said. PTI BM ALK RT RT