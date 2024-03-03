Man duped of Rs 5.5 lakh after being promised dirhams in Ulhasnagar

Thane, Mar 3 (PTI) A man from Ulhasnagar in Thane district was duped of Rs 5.5 lakh in a foreign currency exchange scam, a police official said on Sunday.The man, a press employee from Diva in the district, met a woman who promised to get him UAE dirhams at a good rate, the Hill Line police station official said.

"On February 29, three accused met the man and took Rs 5.5 lakh from him while giving him a packet that they claimed contained UAE dirhams. It actually had soiled paper. A case has been registered and a hunt is on for the accused," he said. PTI COR BNM