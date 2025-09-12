Man duped of Rs 8 lakh by matchmaker in Himachal's Hamirpur

Hamirpur (HP), Sep 12 (PTI) A probe was launched here after a man claimed that he had been cheated twice and duped of Rs 8 lakh by a marriage broker on the pretext of getting him married, police said.

The victim, Rakesh Kumar, is a resident of Sanahi Panchayat in Hamirpur.

Rakesh told mediapersons on Friday that a matchmaker named Arvind Kumar had arranged for him to marry a woman from Punjab's Hoshiarpur in February. He said he soon found out that the woman was allegedly a drug addict and used to consume drugs at home. After finding out about her drug abuse, he said he left her in Punjab.

According to Rakesh, Arvind then assured him that he would arrange for him to be married again at another place and demanded more money for the same.

The second woman, who was also from Hoshiarpur, left the house on the second day after the marriage. She also turned out to be a drug addict, Rakesh alleged.

Sanahi Panchayat Pradhan Sarita Sharma said that the victim had complained to the Panchayat, and accordingly, they reached the SP office to seek justice in the matter.

Meanwhile, the district head of the state Human Rights Commission, Anjana Kumari, said that Rakesh has been cheated, and a complaint has been registered with the local police.

She also said that the SP assured them that an inquiry would be held into this fraud. Later, a police spokesman said that an investigation was underway.