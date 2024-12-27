Man duped of Rs 8.5 lakh in job scam in Delhi

New Delhi, Dec 27 (PTI) A 62-year-old man from south Delhi was allegedly defrauded of Rs 8.5 lakh after being promised a job following an online interview, police said on Friday.

Advertisment

According to the police, the complainant received a call from an unknown number in March and informed him that they had shortlisted his CV for the position of Joint Director in Human Resources for a reputed company.

The complainant stated that he was a resident of Mumbai but was staying in Saket at the time of the incident. He attended a 90-minute interview video call.

"After the interview, two individuals appeared to discuss something privately, turning their microphones off. After five minutes, they congratulated me and said that I had been selected for the position of Joint Director in HR," the complainant said.

Advertisment

The complainant said he was then asked to accept the company's terms and conditions and to pay for various requirements, including an offer letter, a psychological test, a medical test, and other formalities. He transferred a total of Rs 8.5 lakh for these procedures, police said.

The complainant further told the police, "On March 28, the scammers assured me that one of their employees would visit Delhi for my induction, to deliver the offer letter and to facilitate a formal introduction with other employees in the city. However, no one showed up and their numbers were switched off." Based on the complaint, an FIR was registered. Further investigation is underway, police said. PTI BM HIG