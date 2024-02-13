Man duped of Rs 89 lakh in online share trading; six booked

Thane, Feb 13 (PTI) The Navi Mumbai police have registered a case against six cyber fraudsters for allegedly cheating a stock market trader of Rs 89 lakh, an official said on Tuesday.

The victim, Abhishek Anandkumar Jain (41), is a resident of Kharghar in Navi Mumbai. Based on his complaint, the case was registered on February 12, he said.

As per the complaint, the six accused lured the victim into investing into the stock market. They did not reveal their names to him and used mobile phones, social messaging apps and websites to communicate with him.

Between December 25 last year and February 9 this year, he transferred a total of Rs 89 lakh into various bank accounts mentioned by the accused. However, when the victim later tried to retrieve his invested amount along with the returns through a mobile application, he failed to do so, he said.

Realising that he had fallen victim to a scam, the victim approached the police and filed a complaint, he said.

A case under various Indian Penal Code (IPC) sections, including cheating, and the Information Technology Act, was registered at the Cyber police station in Navi Mumbai. PTI COR NP