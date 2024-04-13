Man dupes educational institution of over Rs 10 lakh on pretext of seeking nod for schools

Thane, Apr 13 (PTI) A man allegedly cheated an educational institution in Maharashtra's Thane district of more than Rs 10 lakh on the pretext of getting government's approval to run junior colleges in its two existing schools, police said.

The institution is located at Dombivli in the district.

"This institution operates two schools - one at Sagaon in Dombivli and another at Diva. These schools imparts education upto Class 10. But it wanted permission to open junior college (for Classes 11 and 12) and applied to the state education department for it," an official of Manpada police station said.

The institution wanted some responsible person who could handle it. One Dhanaji Janrao agreed to get the requisite permissions and sought Rs 16 lakh for the task, he said.

Accordingly, between March 2021 and June 2022, it paid Rs 10.62 lakh to him. But when it followed up with him, he gave evasive replies. He also told them since a new government was in place, it would a long time for the approval, the official said.

One of the trustees of the institution then lodged a complaint against him, based on which an FIR was registered at the Manpada police station, he said, adding that a probe was on. PTI COR NP