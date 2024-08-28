Man-eater leopard caught in UP's Bijnor

Bijnor, Aug 28 (PTI) A leopard who is believed to have killed three people here was caught by the Forest Department on Wednesday, officials said.

Forest Ranger Dushyant Kumar said the leopard was found trapped in a cage set up by the department in Kulchana village of Chandpur.

"In the last few months, three incidents of attack on humans by the leopard have taken place in this area," Kumar added.

Two women and a man were mauled to death by the leopard, according to officials. PTI COR KIS RHL