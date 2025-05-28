Man electrocuted after touching electric pole in Thane

Thane, May 28 (PTI) A 21-year-old man died of electrocution after coming in contact with an electricity pole in Maharashtra's Thane district, police said on Wednesday.

The incident took place on Monday evening on a ground in the Kashmir Compound of Nalapar in Bhiwandi town, they said.

The victim, identified as Sajaad Lalmohammad Jabbar Ansari, resident of Karivali Talao area in Bhiwandi, came in contact with an electric pole situated on the ground.

"He suffered a severe electric shock and collapsed immediately. Locals at the spot rushed him to a nearby hospital where he was declared dead on arrival," an official from Bhoiwada police station said quoting preliminary findings.

The body has been sent for postmortem and the police have as of now registered a case of accidental death, he said.

"We are looking into whether there was any negligence," the official said. PTI COR GK