Man electrocuted as vehicle touches power line in UP

Ballia (UP), Oct 13 (PTI) A man was electrocuted to death while three others were seriously injured when a vehicle came in contact with an electric wire on the Rasra-Kasimabad highway here, police said on Sunday.

The incident took place on Saturday night when four people were returning after an idol immersion ceremony, Rasra area's Circle Officer Mohammad Fahim Qureshi said.

The four men were sitting on the music box kept atop the vehicle and came in contact with the electric wire.

The injured were immediately taken to the Community Health Centre of Rasra, where doctors declared Vishal Sharma (27) dead. He said the injured have been admitted to a hospital.

The body has been sent for postmortem. PTI COR CDN CDN DV DV