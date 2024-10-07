Man electrocuted at Ramlila fair in east Delhi

New Delhi, Oct 7 (PTI) A 20-year-old man was electrocuted to death while repairing an LED panel at a Ramlila fair in east Delhi, police said on Monday.

Veeru, a resident of Shahdara, was repairing the panel at the Ramlila organised at the CBD Ground near Karkardooma court in Anand Vihar area on Sunday evening when the accident took place.

"A police team rushed to the spot soon after getting the information. Veeru was taken to the Hedgewar Hospital where doctors declared him dead," a police official said.

Shwet Goel, a member of the Ramlila committee, said Veeru was working under a vendor which had installed the LED panel there.

"While doing the work, he accidentally touched another wire due to which he received a shock. He was immediately taken to hospital," Goel said.

A case has been registered. PTI ALK DV DV DV