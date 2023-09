Thane, Sep 29 (PTI) A 21-year-old man was electrocuted in Bhiwandi in Thane district on Friday during an Eid Milad un Nabi procession, a police official said.

The incident took place in Quarter Gate locality when a metal rod with a flag attached to it being carried by Shafaque Sheikh came in contact with an overhead live wire, he said.

Sheikh was rushed to a hospital where doctors declared him dead on arrival, the official added. PTI COR BNM BNM