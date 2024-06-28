Man electrocuted on waterlogged road during heavy rains in Delhi

New Delhi, Jun 28 (PTI) A 39-year-old man was electrocuted while on his way to work Friday morning, after coming in contact with electricity conducted through a waterlogged road during heavy rains in the national capital.

The Tata Power Delhi Distribution Limited (DDL), which supplies electricity in the area, said the electrocution was caused by a faulty internal wiring issue at a private shop, which caused current to flow through the shop's tin shed and metal poles.

The responsibility for this lies with the owner or occupant of the shop, the company said in a statement.

The victim, identified as Rajesh Kumar, is survived by his wife and two children, the police said.

According to a police officer, the incident took place on the Mubarakpur Road near Sheesh Mehal Enclave at about 7 am when Kumar was going for work.

It is suspected that he came in contact with electricity conducted through the logged water from a roadside cloth shop, the officer said.

Eyewitnesses informed the local police about the incident, after which Kumar was taken to Sanjay Gandhi Memorial Hospital, where doctors declared him brought dead, he added.

The body has been sent for post-mortem and further probe is underway, the police said.

Meanwhile, Northwest Delhi BJP MP Yogender Chandolia, visited the spot and demanded action into the matter.

A statement issued by Tata Power-DDL said, "We are deeply saddened to learn about the unfortunate death caused by the use of faulty wiring at a private establishment in Mubarkpur, Kirari. Our heartfelt condolences go out to the family of the deceased." It said the accident occurred during heavy rains this morning.

"It was due to a faulty internal wiring issue at the private shop, which caused current to flow through the shop's tin shed and metal poles. It appears to be a case of negligence, and the responsibility for this lies with the owner or occupant of the shop," the release said.

"We urge all customers to remain vigilant and call our 24x7 toll-free helpline number 19124 for any safety emergencies," it added.

The Tata Power-DDL distributes electricity in north and north-west parts of Delhi. PTI ALK RPA