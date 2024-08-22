Man electrocuted on waterlogged road in Delhi's Rohini

New Delhi, Aug 22 (PTI) A 50-year-old man got electrocuted outside his house in Delhi’s Rohini area after coming in contact with electricity conducted through a waterlogged road on Thursday evening, police said.

The victim, identified as Sanjay, slipped into water which accumulated outside his house in Prem Nagar area and got electrocuted. A team rushed to the spot but he was already taken to hospital where doctors declared him dead, they said.

The residents tried to save him but they could not succeed.

According to the residents, this is the second such incident in the past two weeks in Agar Nagar, where a person lost his life due to electrocution during the waterlogging.

They said that they complained about the problem of waterlogging during every monsoon but civic authorities did not take any step to rectify the problem.

The police said that they have sent the body for the postmortem examination and further probing the matter.