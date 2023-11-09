Man electrocuted to death at fair in UP's Bareilly

Bareilly (UP), Nov 9 (PTI) A 22-year-old man died of electrocution at a Ramleela fair in the Bhojpura Police Station area of the district, police said on Thursday.

Bareilly District Magistrate Ravindra Kumar identified the victim as one Shiv Kumar.

"Shiv Kumar had gone to see the Ramleela fair where he was electrocuted on Wednesday evening. Local police are looking into the incident," the DM said.

According to authorities, the incident occurred when an iron swing at the fair came in contact with some electrical component.

Shiv Kumar touched the swing and died on the spot. His body was sent for post mortem examination.

The person under whose watch the swing was installed has been absconding. PTI COR CDN CDN VN VN