Man electrocuted to death in Delhi's Kirari

New Delhi, Nov 20 (PTI) A 30-year-old man was allegedly electrocuted to death while working at a in Delhi's Kirari area, police said on Thursday.

The incident was reported on Wednesday night, and the man was identified as Harendra, a native of Uttar Pradesh's Mainpuri, they said.

Harendra worked as a cook at a guest house on Main Mubarakpur Road, the police said.

During preliminary inquiry, it emerged that he suffered an electric shock while fetching water from a tap located near exposed electrical wiring at the premises, a senior police officer said.

He was rushed to SGM Hospital by a passerby but was declared dead, police said, adding that the body was preserved in the mortuary, and his family members were informed.

A crime team inspected the spot, took pictures of the site and sealed the area for further electrical examination, the officer said.

A case under Section 106(1) (Causing death by negligence) of the BNS has been registered, the police said. PTI SSJ SSJ APL APL