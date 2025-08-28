Man electrocuted while fixing fan at eatery in UP's Amethi

Amethi (UP), Aug 28 (PTI) A 28-year-old man died after getting electrocuted while installing a fan at a roadside eatery in Amethi district on Thursday, police said.

The victim, identified as Vijay Gaur of Sultanpur district, was working at the eatery in Thikria village under Gauriganj police station limits when the incident occurred, they said.

He was taken to the district hospital, where doctors declared him brought dead, said SHO Shyam Narayan Pandey, adding that the body has been sent for post-mortem and legal formalities are underway.