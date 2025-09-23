Man electrocuted while travelling on roof of AC local train in Thane district

Mumbai, Sep 23 (PTI) A man was seriously injured after he came in contact with high-voltage overhead equipment while travelling on the roof of an air-conditioned local train in neighbouring Thane district on Tuesday, officials said.

The incident occurred when a train heading towards the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus arrived at Diva railway station at 10.12 am, they said.

According to officials, the man was spotted on the roof of a coach, which he had climbed onto from the rear of the train between Diva and Kopar stations.

As the train halted at platform no 1 of Diva station, the man attempted to disembark, but was electrocuted after coming in contact with the OHE and caught fire, a railway official said.

He said that the Railway Protection Force and Government Railway Police, along with other on-duty railway staff, acted swiftly. With the help of a pointman and some porters, GRP personnel brought the injured man down from the coach.

He was rushed to the civic hospital in Kalwa, the official said.

Following the incident, the train was stalled at the station for 26 minutes, affecting subsequent services.

Railway authorities have appealed to passengers to strictly avoid rooftop travel, warning that the OHE carries a high-voltage current of 25 kV, which poses a fatal risk. PTI KK ARU