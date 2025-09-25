Man elopes with minor, shoots her before killing self in UP's Muzaffarnagar

Muzaffarnagar (UP), Sep 25 (PTI) A 22-year-old man who had eloped with a girl allegedly shot her before killing self on Thursday morning, just as a police team arrived to rescue the minor, officials said.

According to police, Prince (22) and his 15-year-old girlfriend, had run away from a village in Uttar Pradesh's Muzaffarnagar and were traced to a rented room in Bulandshahr.

The girl's family in their complaint claimed that Prince had kidnapped the minor on September 19, Circle Officer (CO) Ravi Shanker said.

The officer said that a case had been registered against the accused at the Chapar police station, following which a police team located the couple in Bulandshahr.

"When police tried to arrest the man during early Thursday, he shot dead his girlfriend, and later shot self too," Shanker told PTI.

Bulandshahr Senior Superintendent of Police Dinesh Kumar said the bodies have been sent for post-mortem. A country-made pistol was recovered and further investigation into the incident is underway, he said. PTI COR CDN OZ OZ