Man ends life after argument with wife in UP's Ballia

Ballia (UP), Apr 4 (PTI) A 28-year-old man allegedly hanged himself after an argument with his wife here, police said on Friday.

They said the deceased, identified as Raj Kumar Gupta, was found hanging from a ceiling fan on the second floor of his house at Bedua locality in Ballia city of Uttar Pradesh on Thursday evening. Kotwali station house officer Yogendra Bahadur Singh said police reached the spot on receiving the information and sent the body for post-mortem.

Preliminary investigation revealed that Raj Kumar had an argument with his wife on Thursday, which allegedly drove him to take the extreme step, Singh said.

He said legal proceedings are underway. PTI COR KIS RUK RUK