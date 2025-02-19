Man ends life after being scolded by father for consuming liquor

Korba (Chhattisgarh), Feb 19 (PTI) A 19-year-old man allegedly committed suicide after his father reprimanded him for consuming alcohol in Chhattisgarh's Korba district, police said on Wednesday.

The body of Vikas Patel was found hanging in a room at his house in Pakariya village under Urga police station limits on Monday, a police official here said.

Patel's parents gave him Rs 2,000 on Monday after he sought the money from them for buying new clothes.

When his parents returned home after casting their vote for panchayat polls, they found him heavily drunk and ascertained that instead of purchasing clothes, he spent the money on liquor, the official said.

Subsequently, Patel's father Sadhram reprimanded him and tried to explain to him that if he gets addicted to alcohol at such a young age, his life may be affected in future, he said.

Later, Patel allegedly hanged himself from the ceiling using a rope, the official said.

A case has been registered and further probe is underway, he added.