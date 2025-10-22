Man ends life after facing harassment from son, daughter-in-law in Amethi

Amethi (UP), Oct 22 (PTI) A 50-year-old man allegedly died by suicide after being harassed by his son and daughter-in-law, police said on Wednesday.

The body of the deceased, identified as Lalji Singh, was found near the railway tracks close to Bani railway station on Wednesday, they said.

A suicide note recovered from his pocket stated that he was ending his life due to alleged harassment by his son and daughter-in-law, police added.

Station House Officer (SHO) of Gauriganj, Shyam Narayan Pandey, said since the incident occurred in the railway area, postmortem and other formalities were completed by the Government Railway Police (GRP).

A detailed probe is on in the matter.