Man ends life after grievously injuring wife, daughter-in-law in Tripura

Agartala, Oct 11 (PTI) A 46-year-old man allegedly died by suicide after grievously injuring his wife and daughter-in-law with a sharp object in Tripura's Sepahijala district, police said on Saturday.

The body of the man, identified as Narul Islam, was found hanging from a tree inside a jungle at Bardowal in Sonamura police station area on Friday, its officer-in-charge Tapas Das said.

He said Narul, who returned home around six months ago after spending eight years in a West Asian nation, attacked his wife and daughter-in-law in his house and left his home on Friday.

Preliminary investigation suggested that Narul was upset with his wife, who had transferred the money he had sent from abroad to a man she was in a relationship with, he said.

"Both his wife and daughter-in-law are undergoing treatment at GBP Hospital suffering multiple injuries," the officer said.

"An unnatural death case has been registered and further investigation is underway," he said. PTI PS ACD