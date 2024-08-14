Man ends life after his shop is demolished by anti-encroachment squad

Indore, Aug 14 (PTI) A 69-year-old retired bank employee, unhappy over the demolition of his shop by the anti-encroachment team of the Indore Municipal Corporation, allegedly ended his life here on Wednesday.

Anil Yadav (69) allegedly hanged himself inside his flat in Chandralok Colony, a police official said.

In a suicide note, he mentioned the demolition of his shop, said the official.

Yadav's son Vikram said his father ran a small general store in a residential apartment after retirement. Some neighbours complained to the municipal corporation that it was encroachment and spread misinformation about him on social media, he alleged.

"The corporation gave us a notice to remove the shop on Monday evening, and the anti-encroachment squad demolished it on Tuesday morning, without giving us a chance to take out the stuff. This shop was the only source of income for my father. So he was very distressed," he said.

A municipal corporation official said that Yadav's shop was demolished after due investigation into several complaints filed by local residents. PTI HWP ADU KRK