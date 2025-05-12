Man ends life after killing wife, daughters in UP

Unnao (UP), May 12 (PTI) A 35-year-old man allegedly killed his wife and his minor daughters before hanging himself at his home in Uttar Pradesh's Unnao district on Monday, police said.

Upon receiving information about 35-year-old Amit's suicide on Monday morning, police reached his home to find him hanging and the bodies of his wife Geeta (30) and two daughters, aged around 10 and six, lying in a room, Superintendent of Police Deepak Bhuker said.

No visible injury marks were found on the bodies, police said, adding prima facie, it appears that Amit killed his wife and two daughters and then committed suicide by hanging himself.

Amit's brother said he was mentally disturbed for some time and was facing domestic problems.

The SP said a case has been registered in this connection and an investigation has been initiated.