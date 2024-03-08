Man ends life after killing wife, son in Gujarat's Surat

Surat, Mar 8 (PTI) A man allegedly killed his wife and 7-year-old son in the early hours of Friday before ending his life by hanging in Surat in Gujarat, a police official said.

The bodies of Somesh Jilla (38), his wife Nirmala (32) and their son Devrishi were found in their house in Limbayat area, Assistant Commissioner of Police JT Sonara said.

"Somesh was found hanging from the ceiling of the house, while the bodies of Nirmala and Devrishi were lying on the bed. The woman and child were either poisoned to death or strangled, though more details will be known after the post mortem," the official said.

"A note recovered from Somesh's possession contains some passwords and a mobile number as well as a Whatsapp message sent by him to his brother. It suggests the deceased was hurt on being ignored by his brother," Sonara said.

The incident took place at 3am and came to light when Somesh Jilla's brother arrived at the house at 11am, after which he alerted police, the ACP informed.

The deceased had also sent a Whatsapp message at around 3am to his mother-in-law which said "sorry amma", Sonara added.

Further probe into the case is underway, the official said. PTI COR KA BNM